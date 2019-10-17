art

High School seniors surprised with reimagined yearbook photos & celebrity visit

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- John F. Kennedy High School is one of the 15 schools selected by LIFEWTR for their latest beautification project to paint murals across these Los Angeles Unified School District schools.

The murals are meant to give the students a daily dose of inspiration across the community, and JFK High School decided to kick it off with surprise guest, actress Dascha Polanco.

"When it comes to education we can't ignore what allows kids to be able to express themselves. I think that's something that we've kind of ignored and pushed to the side. I know math and reading and STEM is very important, but the arts as well," said Polanco.

Instead of doing typical cap and gown yearbook photos, LIFEWTR partnered with the school and local artists to give their senior portraits a more artistic look.

The students got to interact with Polanco while choosing what kind of art they wanted to incorporate in their senior portrait.

They had the option to work with graffiti, digital, water color and oil painting artists to bring the students' visions to life.

Some of the other 15 schools will also get an artistic yearbook portrait, and all of them will get a mural by a local LA artist.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgranada hillssan fernando valleylos angelesartcelebritycommunity journalisthigh schoolarts & culturestarin the communitystudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
Creepy dolls and pickled snakes: Explore the spookiest art gallery in Long Beach
Anat Ronen discovers new world as artist after coming to America from Israel
Heart of Hyde Park mural honors Hyde Park community and Nipsey Hussle
South Side Artist Brings Street Chess to Downtown Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Tarzan' actor's son killed mother before being shot by deputies
4-year-old girl dies after being struck by SUV in Koreatown
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Garcetti gives update on LA's homeless crisis, unveils Skid Row housing program
Brush fire burns 3 acres near 57 Freeway in San Dimas
Murder suspect killed in Sherman Oaks officer-involved shooting
2 girls apprehended after another assault at Moreno Valley middle school
Show More
OC mosquitoes test positive for Saint Louis encephalitis
Brawl breaks out at showing of 'Joker' movie in Burbank
La Habra High School student detained after bringing gun to campus
40 detained after police raid illegal gambling location in Long Beach
Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire ahead of threatening strong winds
More TOP STORIES News