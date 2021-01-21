Education

SoCal students discuss Biden inauguration from home in virtual classrooms

By
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Like the inauguration itself, many of those watching are being impacted by the coronavirus - that includes students in Southern California.

At St. Genevieve Parish School in Panorama City, Mr. Zepeda's fifth grade class got a history lesson in real time.

They didn't watched the inauguration from a classroom. Instead, they watched from home as President Joe Biden took the oath of office. They got to witness more history: Kamala Harris, the first female vice president, sworn into office.

"I was kind of excited that I would live through an exciting piece of history," said one student.

Many of the students are too young to remember the inaugurations of former presidents Donald Trump or Barack Obama.

While it is a traditional rite of passage - Biden's inauguration is unlike any before.

"I was inspired," said another student about Biden's speech. "He reached out about racism - that people of other skin color have to encounter."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpanorama citylos angeleslos angeles countypresidential inaugurationcoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration: LIVE
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
California lawsuits challenge environmental moves by Trump
Immigrants cheer Biden's plan to provide path to U.S. citizenship
Is it allergies or COVID-19? Local doctor says it's a 'diagnostic dilemma'
FBI locates Humvee stolen from National Guard facility in Bell
Dems control Senate; Biden intelligence chief confirmed
Show More
Thousands of without power as strong winds batter SoCal
Biden may not be allowed to bring his Peloton to White House
Long Beach approves $4 per hour 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Hollywood cemetery's powerful display honors COVID victims
Psychologist gives tips for kids contemplating return to class
More TOP STORIES News