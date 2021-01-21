SoCal students discuss Biden inauguration from home in virtual classrooms

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Like the inauguration itself, many of those watching are being impacted by the coronavirus - that includes students in Southern California.At St. Genevieve Parish School in Panorama City, Mr. Zepeda's fifth grade class got a history lesson in real time.They didn't watched the inauguration from a classroom. Instead, they watched from home as President Joe Biden took the oath of office. They got to witness more history: Kamala Harris, the first female vice president, sworn into office."I was kind of excited that I would live through an exciting piece of history," said one student.Many of the students are too young to remember the inaugurations of former presidents Donald Trump or Barack Obama.While it is a traditional rite of passage - Biden's inauguration is unlike any before."I was inspired," said another student about Biden's speech. "He reached out about racism - that people of other skin color have to encounter."