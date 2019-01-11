We are extremely disappointed that UTLA has rejected @LASchools revised offer without proposing any counter offer. UTLA has refused to continue contract negotiations. More than 48 hours remain until Monday when UTLA plans to strike, and we implore UTLA to reconsider. — L.A. Unified (@LASchools) January 12, 2019

Working group to address issues regarding charter schools

LA Unified offer exceeds the recommendations from the independent fact finder appointed by the state of California

State regulator (Los Angeles County Office of Education) has expressed great alarm and concern with the rapid deterioration of the district's financial position

A teachers strike scheduled to begin Monday appears imminent after United Teachers Los Angeles on Friday rejected a revised offer by the Los Angeles Unified School District.LAUSD's revised offer to UTLA included a $130 million investment in 2019-2020, which the district said would have added 1,200 more educators and reduced class sizes in middle and high schools by two.Some 30,000 teachers are still set to strike on Monday. It will be the first since 1989 and would affect nearly half a million students.The district and the teachers union are at odds over the size of a proposed raise, along with how much money should be spent to add support staff, reduce class sizes and other issues.The UTLA wants a 6.5-percent raise that would take effect all at once and a year sooner.It also says it wants "fully staffed'' schools with more nurses, librarians and counselors added to the payrolls, along with pledges to reduce class sizes.The offer came after a significant funding boost by both the state and L.A. County, which Buetner said threw in another $10 million for school staffing.-Middle school by 2-High school by 2-Cap middle and high school English and math at 39-No increase in any current class sizesBuetner discussed the new proposal during a Friday afternoon press conference, during which he also announced that the district will officially ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to help resolve the situation."UTLA's proposals are unchanged since April of 2017. They know we cannot meet those demands. The county has said we're on the precipice, the county has said we cannot meet those demands, so we'd like the governor to step in, bring the parties together, keep us in a room, lock the door and throw away the key if he has to, so we can reach a resolution and avoid a strike," Buetner said.The current collective bargaining agreement was set to expire on Sunday.