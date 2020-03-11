LAUSD declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus

LAUSD's emergency declaration doesn't mean schools are closing. Out of the 20 cases in L.A. County, none of them involve LAUSD students or staff, but the district is exploring options as a precaution.
According to the resolution, the declaration authorizes Superintendent Austin Beutner to "to take any and all actions necessary to ensure the continuation of public education," including relocating students and staff and provide alternative educational program options.'' It also provides employees with paid leaves of absence due to quarantine.
The decision gives the superintendent the authority to take quick action without waiting for board approval.
LAUSD remains on a regular schedule for now, but as coronavirus continues to spread, plans are underway in case schools have to be closed.
Coronavirus: Los Angeles Unified School District taking precautions amid outbreak
"Kids belong in school and for working parents, they need to be with supervision. In my case, we sometimes don't have access to internet, said Patricia Trujillo, a parent of LAUSD students.
Trujillo lives in Venice with her two sons who are in the 8th grade. She says she wouldn't be able to stop working if school is closed and is worried her kids wouldn't be as productive.
"At the end of the day, they're kids and if they might want to pay attention or might not be focused and would rather be playing basketball," she said.
If coronavirus closes school, Trujillo's sons would possibly learn on tablets the district is trying to purchase. They've asked the state for $50 million dollars to cover the cost.
Beutner has also reached out to companies like AT&T and Verizon to assist with connectivity. Many LAUSD families don't have home Wi-Fi or computers.
"We can pre-populate devices with some learning, but unless we have that two way communication, we would be limited in some of the instruction we can do," Beutner said.
Beutner says frequent hand washing and good hygiene practices are already taking place and the emergency declaration will allow for more resources to clean schools top to bottom.
Thousands of LAUSD students rely on the district for food, something that wouldn't be stopped if schools close.
"We serve over a million meals a day. I don't think it's likely we'll deliver to home, but we have more than a 1,000 campuses throughout the community," Beutner said. "I think there's ways we could keep those safe for distributing lifeline supplies."
If school is closed but parents still have to go to work, Beutner says that's not just a LAUSD problem, but a city, county and state problem that would need to be addressed together.
