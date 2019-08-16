LAUSD: Record graduation rate set in 2019 but still room to improve, superintendent says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's back to school next week for Los Angeles Unified School District students.The district's superintendent Austin Beutner says the district is improving graduation rates and test scores but still has room to improve. He made those comments in his annual State of the Schools address.The graduation rate for the class of 2019 was 78%, an all-time high and chronic absences are down."While there is talent at every seat in every classroom, in everyone of the 1,386 schools in L.A. Unified, there's not always opportunity. In the coming year we'll spend an additional $250 million, a 10-fold increase at our highest-needs schools," Beutner said.He said poverty and homelessness also play a role in attendance and that at some schools 20% of students are considered homeless.