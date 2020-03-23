Education

LAUSD schools to remain closed through May 1 amid COVID-19 outbreak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District will not be back in session for several more weeks as widespread efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus continue.

In a letter sent to parents within the district on Monday morning, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced that schools will remain closed through May 1.

"I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case," Beautner said in the statement.



Earlier this month, the school district announced the cancellation of at least two weeks of classes due to the coronavirus, but officials could not say whether that would be extended for longer.

LAUSD officials are expected to provide further details at a press conference at 11 a.m., which will be streamed live on ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countylausdchildren's healthcoronaviruspublic school
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll rises to 5
Coronavirus: LA Mayor Garcetti shuts down beach parking, recreation facilities
Burbank Airport employee tests positive for coronavirus
COVID-19 testing: LA launches online registration for residents
Inmate at state prison in Lancest tests positive for coronavirus
PG&E to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges for Camp Fire
South Carolina infant tests positive for coronavirus
Show More
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
SoCal goes outside during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus: US Navy ship headed to LA to ease burden on area hospitals
More TOP STORIES News