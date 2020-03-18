Coronavirus

LIST: LAUSD 'Grab & Go' food center locations, SoCal stores with exclusive hours for seniors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District will open 60 "Grab & Go" food centers in response to the district closing schools amid concerns over the novel coronavirus.

The centers will open starting Wednesday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each child will be allowed to take home two meals from the centers.

A map of the Grab & Go Food Centers is also available here.

And as more people continue to grapple with closures, Southern California stores are setting up exclusive shopping hours for those 65 years old and older.

Below is a list of LAUSD's Grab & Go Food Centers and stores that are dedicating exclusive shopping hours to seniors.

LOCAL DISTRICT CENTRAL

Barack Obama Preparation Academy
1700 W. 46th St., Los Angeles 90062

Berendo Middle School
1157 S. Berendo St., Los Angeles 90006

Burbank Middle School
6460 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles 90042

Dr. Julian Nava Learning Academy
1420 E. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles 90011

Eagle Rock High School
1750 Yosemite Drive, Los Angeles 90041

Liechty Middle School
650 S. Union Ave., Los Angeles 90017

Los Angeles Academy Middle School
644 56th St., Los Angeles, CA 90011

Manual Arts High School
4131 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90037

RFK/UCLA Community School
700 S. Mariposa Ave., Los Angeles 90005

Santee High School
1921 Maple Ave., Los Angeles 90011

Sotomayor Arts/Sciences Magnet
2050 N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles 90065

LOCAL DISTRICT EAST

Bell Senior High School
4328 Bell Ave., Bell 90201

Felicitas and Gonsalo Mendez Senior High School
1200 Plaza Del Sol, Los Angeles 90033

Gage Middle School
2880 E. Gage Ave., Huntington Park 90253

Garfield Senior High School
5101 E. 6th St., Los Angeles 90022

Hollenbeck Middle School
2510 E. 6th St., Los Angeles 90023

Lincoln Senior High School
3501 N. Broadway, Los Angeles 90031

Marquez Senior High School
6361 Cottage St., Huntington Park 90255

South East Senior High School
2720 Tweedy Blvd., South Gate 90280

South Gate Senior High School
3351 Firestone Blvd., South Gate 90080

Wilson Senior High School

4500 Multnomah St., Los Angeles 90032

LOCAL DISTRICT NORTHEAST

Byrd Middle School
8501 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley 91352

East Valley Senior High School
5525 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood 91601

Fulton College Preparatory School
7477 Kester Ave., Van Nuys 91405

Maclay Middle School
12540 Pierce Ave., Pacoima 91331

Panorama Senior High School
8015 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City 91402

Romer Middle School
6501 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood 91606

San Fernando Senior High School
11133 O'Melveny Ave., San Fernando 90140

Van Nuys Senior High School
6535 Cedric Ave., Van Nuys 91411

Verdugo Hills Senior High School
10625 Plainview Ave., Tujunga 91042

LOCAL DISTRICT NORTHWEST

Chatsworth Charter High School
10027 Lurline Ave., Chatsworth 91311

Columbus Middle School
22250 Elkwood St., Canoga Park 91304

Kennedy High School
11254 Gothic Ave., Granada Hills 91344

Mulholland Middle School
17120 Vanowen Ave., Lake Balboa 91406

Porter Middle School
15960 Kingsbury St., Granada Hills 91344

Sepulveda Middle School
15330 Plummer St., North Hills 91343

Sutter Middle School
7330 Winnetka Ave., Winnetka 91306

LOCAL DISTRICT SOUTH

Banning Senior High School
1527 Lakme Ave., Wilmington 90744

Curtiss Middle School
1254 E. Helmick St., Carson 90746

Dana Middle School
1501 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro 90731

Dymally High School
8800 San Pedro St., Los Angeles 90003

Edison Middle School
6500 Hooper Ave. Los Angeles 90001

Fremont Senior High School
7676 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles 90003

Gompers Middle School
234 E. 112th St., Los Angeles 90061

Markham Middle School
1650 E. 104th St., Los Angeles 90002

Narbonne Senior High School
24300 Western Ave., Harbor City 90710

Peary Middle School
1415 W. Gardena Blvd., Gardena 90247

Rancho Dominguez Preparatory School
4110 Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles 80910

White Middle School
22102 S. Figueroa St., Carson 90745

LOCAL DISTRICT WEST

Audubon Middle School
4120 11th Ave., Los Angeles 90008

Bernstein Senior High School
1309 N. Wilton Place, Hollywood 90028

Cochran Middle School
4066 W. Johnnie Cochran Vista, Los Angeles 90019

Dorsey Senior High School
3537 Farmdale Ave, Los Angeles 90016

Fairfax Senior High School
7850 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90046

Harte Preparatory Middle School
9301 S. Hoover St., Los Aneles 90044

Marina Del Rey Middle School
12500 Braddock Drive, Los Angeles 90066

Muir Middle School
5929 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90044

Palms Middle School
10860 Woodbine St., Los Angeles 90034

University High School Charter
11800 Texas Ave., Los Angeles 90025

Washington Preparatory Senior High School
10860 S. Denker Ave., Los Angeles 90047

Stores with exclusive hours for seniors

Super A Foods: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Gelson's Markets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

Gardena Supermarket: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (60 years and older)

Casa Torres Restaurante y Cantina: 10 a.m.- noon (65+, pregnant, disabled)

Tom's Farms: 8a.m. - 9 a.m. (55yrs+)

Vallarta Supermarkets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (across all 59 California locations)

Dollar General: First hour of operations

Northgate Gonzalez Markets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
