LIST: LAUSD 'Grab & Go' food center locations, SoCal stores with exclusive hours for seniors

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District will open 60 "Grab & Go" food centers in response to the district closing schools amid concerns over the novel coronavirus.
The centers will open starting Wednesday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Each child will be allowed to take home two meals from the centers.
A map of the Grab & Go Food Centers is also available here.
And as more people continue to grapple with closures, Southern California stores are setting up exclusive shopping hours for those 65 years old and older.
Below is a list of LAUSD's Grab & Go Food Centers and stores that are dedicating exclusive shopping hours to seniors.
LOCAL DISTRICT CENTRAL
Barack Obama Preparation Academy
1700 W. 46th St., Los Angeles 90062
Berendo Middle School
1157 S. Berendo St., Los Angeles 90006
Burbank Middle School
6460 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles 90042
Dr. Julian Nava Learning Academy
1420 E. Adams Blvd., Los Angeles 90011
Eagle Rock High School
1750 Yosemite Drive, Los Angeles 90041
Liechty Middle School
650 S. Union Ave., Los Angeles 90017
Los Angeles Academy Middle School
644 56th St., Los Angeles, CA 90011
Manual Arts High School
4131 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90037
RFK/UCLA Community School
700 S. Mariposa Ave., Los Angeles 90005
Santee High School
1921 Maple Ave., Los Angeles 90011
Sotomayor Arts/Sciences Magnet
2050 N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles 90065
LOCAL DISTRICT EAST
Bell Senior High School
4328 Bell Ave., Bell 90201
Felicitas and Gonsalo Mendez Senior High School
1200 Plaza Del Sol, Los Angeles 90033
Gage Middle School
2880 E. Gage Ave., Huntington Park 90253
Garfield Senior High School
5101 E. 6th St., Los Angeles 90022
Hollenbeck Middle School
2510 E. 6th St., Los Angeles 90023
Lincoln Senior High School
3501 N. Broadway, Los Angeles 90031
Marquez Senior High School
6361 Cottage St., Huntington Park 90255
South East Senior High School
2720 Tweedy Blvd., South Gate 90280
South Gate Senior High School
3351 Firestone Blvd., South Gate 90080
Wilson Senior High School
4500 Multnomah St., Los Angeles 90032
LOCAL DISTRICT NORTHEAST
Byrd Middle School
8501 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley 91352
East Valley Senior High School
5525 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood 91601
Fulton College Preparatory School
7477 Kester Ave., Van Nuys 91405
Maclay Middle School
12540 Pierce Ave., Pacoima 91331
Panorama Senior High School
8015 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City 91402
Romer Middle School
6501 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North Hollywood 91606
San Fernando Senior High School
11133 O'Melveny Ave., San Fernando 90140
Van Nuys Senior High School
6535 Cedric Ave., Van Nuys 91411
Verdugo Hills Senior High School
10625 Plainview Ave., Tujunga 91042
LOCAL DISTRICT NORTHWEST
Chatsworth Charter High School
10027 Lurline Ave., Chatsworth 91311
Columbus Middle School
22250 Elkwood St., Canoga Park 91304
Kennedy High School
11254 Gothic Ave., Granada Hills 91344
Mulholland Middle School
17120 Vanowen Ave., Lake Balboa 91406
Porter Middle School
15960 Kingsbury St., Granada Hills 91344
Sepulveda Middle School
15330 Plummer St., North Hills 91343
Sutter Middle School
7330 Winnetka Ave., Winnetka 91306
LOCAL DISTRICT SOUTH
Banning Senior High School
1527 Lakme Ave., Wilmington 90744
Curtiss Middle School
1254 E. Helmick St., Carson 90746
Dana Middle School
1501 S. Cabrillo Ave., San Pedro 90731
Dymally High School
8800 San Pedro St., Los Angeles 90003
Edison Middle School
6500 Hooper Ave. Los Angeles 90001
Fremont Senior High School
7676 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles 90003
Gompers Middle School
234 E. 112th St., Los Angeles 90061
Markham Middle School
1650 E. 104th St., Los Angeles 90002
Narbonne Senior High School
24300 Western Ave., Harbor City 90710
Peary Middle School
1415 W. Gardena Blvd., Gardena 90247
Rancho Dominguez Preparatory School
4110 Santa Fe Ave., Los Angeles 80910
White Middle School
22102 S. Figueroa St., Carson 90745
LOCAL DISTRICT WEST
Audubon Middle School
4120 11th Ave., Los Angeles 90008
Bernstein Senior High School
1309 N. Wilton Place, Hollywood 90028
Cochran Middle School
4066 W. Johnnie Cochran Vista, Los Angeles 90019
Dorsey Senior High School
3537 Farmdale Ave, Los Angeles 90016
Fairfax Senior High School
7850 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90046
Harte Preparatory Middle School
9301 S. Hoover St., Los Aneles 90044
Marina Del Rey Middle School
12500 Braddock Drive, Los Angeles 90066
Muir Middle School
5929 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles 90044
Palms Middle School
10860 Woodbine St., Los Angeles 90034
University High School Charter
11800 Texas Ave., Los Angeles 90025
Washington Preparatory Senior High School
10860 S. Denker Ave., Los Angeles 90047
Stores with exclusive hours for seniors
Super A Foods: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Gelson's Markets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Gardena Supermarket: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (60 years and older)
Casa Torres Restaurante y Cantina: 10 a.m.- noon (65+, pregnant, disabled)
Tom's Farms: 8a.m. - 9 a.m. (55yrs+)
Vallarta Supermarkets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. (across all 59 California locations)
Dollar General: First hour of operations
Northgate Gonzalez Markets: 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.
