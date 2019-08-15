School board to consider proposed ranking system for LAUSD schools

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first day of school is still a few days away for kids at North Hollywood High School, but students and parents are already talking about a new school ranking system that could be in the works.
The Los Angeles Unified School District is considering a ranking system for public schools and privately run charters within the district in an effort to give parents and educators an analysis of campus performance, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.
The rankings on a scale of 1 to 5 would be based on a number of factors, including test scores, improvement rates on tests, and absentee rates, the L.A. Times reported.
School board members are still considering the ranking system but it go into effect on a trial basis sometime during the fall semester.
So far, there have been mixed reviews about the proposed ranking system. Parents like Guadalupe Valle think it's a good idea.
"It gives the opportunity for parents to choose the best school for their kid based on how they are doing," Valley said.
LAUSD Board of Education member, Nick Melvoin, is hoping the rating system will get parents and teachers to look at ways to improve.
"What I hope this does is elevate the conversation and get everyone looking at ways to fix these schools," he said.
Not everyone thinks the ranking system will help. Some students worry about the added pressure it will create for students and poor-performing schools.
"I don't think it's a good idea to put schools in competition with each other considering how much we already are," said Shea Edwards.
Some parents wonder if everyone will just pull their kids out of the poor performing schools.
