back to school

After more than a year, LAUSD welcomes back second and third graders to campus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD welcomes back second and third graders to campus

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After more than a year of remote learning, second and third grade students returned to Los Angeles Unified campuses Wednesday.

The district is taking a phased approach to reopening its schools, starting with the youngest students. On Tuesday, kindergarten and first grade students were welcomed back at 72 schools.

On Thursday, fourth and fifth graders will return, with the district's remaining elementary schools reopening next week. Middle and high schools will be the last to welcome back students during the last week of April.

At Warner Avenue School in Westwood, excited staff and teachers prepared for the big welcome by setting up a display of balloons and signs at the campus entrance.

LAUSD parents thanked Superintendent Austin Beutner for his efforts in getting students back.



"I really think you guys have done your best to come up with all the scenarios that could happen and try to protect everybody as much as you can because nobody wants it to go back,", said Darlin Setoudeh.

On Tuesday, Beutner said the overall return rate for elementary school students was at 40%. Many families have opted to continue with remote learning for now, despite safety standards put in place, including mask wearing and physical distancing.

All students who return to campus for in-person learning must receive COVID-19 test the week prior to their school opening.

He also said the news to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine will not impact the 25 LAUSD family vaccine sites as they only administer the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

EMBED More News Videos

For the first time in more than a year, some Los Angeles Unified schools reopened for in-person classes Tuesday.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwestwoodlos angeleslos angeles countyvaccinesback to schoollausdcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicstudentsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Las Virgenes Unified welcomes thousands of students back
Inglewood kindergartners get a sweet surprise on first day back to school
Ventura County high school students returning to campus
Teachers, parents get free school supplies at IE drive-thru event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Source: Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison
39 fully vaccinated people get COVID in NorCal county. Doctors explain
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Expert says ex-cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd: LIVE COVERAGE
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
Show More
Texas DACA recipient now stuck in Mexico away from family
US recommends 'pause' for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
How bad is the toxic-waste dump off SoCal's shores?
What we know about officer who killed Daunte Wright
Reopened Staples Center not allowing food in seats
More TOP STORIES News