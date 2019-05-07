Reseda high school teacher surprised with random act of helpfulness for Teacher Appreciation Week

RESEDA, Calif. (KABC) -- Kicking off Teacher Appreciation Week, an educator with nearly 30 years experience teaching at John Wooden High School got a big surprise Monday morning.Barb Jepson, a special education teacher, is described as an engaging educator, involved in several programs.Jepson oversees the Off the Wall Graffiti program, where students apply fine arts concepts to create murals and other art pieces that are displayed throughout campus.Jepson also helps students write, produce and edit films to be showcased in student film festivals and competitions.With support from Helpful Honda, the Los Angeles Unified employee was recognized and received much needed equipment and supplies for her programs, including multiple Canon cameras and lenses, a laminator work station, a flat screen TV and other classroom essentials."I'm just so excited for the students. We never have enough money for arts equipment, and this is something we're always fighting, so to have fabulous equipment for them, it's just wonderful," said Jepson.When asked if she felt deserving, Jepson said, "I don't know if I am, but I'm so grateful for the opportunities that the school has given me, and for the staff here, it's the most wonderful staff ever, and I love the students, the students are fabulous."Jepson also oversees the student leadership program and helps students train to run marathons. The principal says she provides her students with an engaging school experience, and perhaps most importantly, she cares.Wooden High School is a small, public alternative school that serves at-risk students who have been unsuccessful in their previous school settings. Ninety-five percent of the students at the school are identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged.