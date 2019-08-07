Education

California man goes from school janitor to district superintendent

BYRON, California -- He was a school janitor more than two decades ago, now he's the boss.

Dr. Reyes Guana is now the superintendent of a school district in California.

He moved up the ranks, starting as a janitor, then becoming a teacher, a counselor, an assistant principal and now the boss.

"I'm fortunate enough to come from humble beginnings," said Guana. "From standing in the free cheese line with my mom to, you know, always appreciating that my parents raised me to be a humble person."

Guana told KCRA-TV he makes it a point to get to know students, who refer to him as "Mr. G."

"We have to be one with them," he said. "We can't lead from our office. We can't lead from far away, just watching them and hoping that they do okay. You need to get in there, roll up your sleeves."

Guana visited every classroom in the district within one week, and says he will focus on education, attendance and anti-bullying.

"If a child doesn't feel that they can go to a school without being bullied, then they're not going to be prepared to learn," said Guana.

RELATED: 'He wanted to help kids that were like him': Frugal carpenter saved up to give full college scholarships to 33 strangers

EMBED More News Videos

A carpenter from Iowa who owned two pair of jeans and an old rusty truck paid for 33 strangers to get a college education.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaeducationschoolteacheru.s. & worldgood newsschool visitfeel goodstudents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overturned tanker shuts down NB 5 Freeway in Atwater Village
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles
Man sought in attempted kidnapping of teen girl in Riverside
Diamond Bar businesses has string of burglaries Tuesday
Neighbors sound off over Manhattan Beach 'emoji house'
Brush fire erupts in Turnbull Canyon area of Whittier
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Show More
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday in wake of mass shooting
Times Square panic: Backfiring motorcycle causes crowds to flee in NYC
O.C. family faces huge medical bill as 3-year-old boy awaits heart surgery
Suspect arrested for allegedly sexually battering woman in I.E.
More TOP STORIES News