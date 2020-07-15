Coronavirus California

Most CA schools 'shouldn't reopen' if COVID-19 trends continue, state superintendent says

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said schools shouldn't reopen in the fall if current COVID-19 conditions persist.
By Alix Martichoux
With many California school districts just three or four weeks away from fall instruction, many are opting for full-time online distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. That's the smart move for much of the state, said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

"I think that if school opened tomorrow, most of our districts would open in distance learning," said Thurmond. "And that is a decision that I think is a good decision if conditions don't change right now."

Last month, the California Department of Education released 62 pages of guidelines for districts on how to safely reopen.

LAUSD superintendent says school year won't start with students at facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes.



"Since we've issued our guidance, conditions have changed dramatically," said Thurmond. "We know that in many communities throughout our state we're seeing high rates of infection in the community."

Still, several California school districts have already made the decision to start fall instruction 100% online, including two of the state's largest districts, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Thurmond acknowledged the safest way forward for much of the state is to keep classrooms closed for now, and pivot to some in-person instruction if and when coronavirus conditions improve.

"As we've always said, safety is paramount," said Thurmond. "If it's not safe to do so, schools shouldn't reopen in a way that would put students or staff in harm's way."
