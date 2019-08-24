Nazi-salute scandal at Garden Grove high school brings heated reaction

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The growing Nazi-salute scandal involving students at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove is bringing in new reaction.
Several videos have surfaced showing students performing Nazi salutes.
"Racism, bigotry, and intolerance, such as the Neo-Nazi activities attributed to members of the Pacifica High School water polo team, have no place in sport - and are antithetical to the aspirations of the Olympic movement," USA Water Polo CEO Christopher Ramsey said in a statement.
One viral video shows a water polo team member at an off-site awards ceremony appearing to do a Nazi salute while singing a Nazi song last year.
The videos are from three years ago but teachers and parents were not informed until recently.
