Free virtual tutoring offered to low-income families in South LA via Southeast Community Foundation

Students take part in two virtual one-on-one sessions each week. One hour includes reading, writing, spelling, language; another hour involves math instruction and development.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many students, online classes can be especially challenging. While some parents can afford to hire tutors for their kids, it's not an option for low-income families. One-on-one virtual learning is offered for free to families in Southeast Los Angeles, and it's all made possible by the non-profit Southeast Community Foundation.

"You don't want your son or daughter or children to regress during the summer when they're getting ready to go into a new grade, especially with what we're dealing with today," said Eddie Tafoya, CEO of the Southeast Community Foundation.

Before COVID-19, the nonprofit said it would tutor students at no cost in a classroom setting while still enrolled in their own schools. Maricelia Carmona says online tutoring has helped her 8-year old daughter to become a better reader.

"You not only see a difference in the children learning, you see a difference in their confidence. Reading boosts their confidence," said Carmona.

Her 12-year old son has also benefited.

"He is above grade level, and they do challenge him which is the best part," said Carmona.

Students take part in two virtual one-on-one sessions each week. One hour includes reading, writing, spelling, language; another hour involves math instruction and development.

'You're going after these kids who are at-risk that don't have the means to be able to hire a tutor that maybe is $60-75 an hour." said Tafoya.

Children from low-income families also face challenges when it comes to online learning. According to Los Angeles Unified School District, the weekly online participation rate for low-income middle school students was 20% less than those who were not low income. For high school students, the difference is 10%.

"It is very difficult. Especially with distance learning a lot of families only have one computer and they have two, three kids so it's hard to schedule students," said Sonia Rangel DeLeon, substitute teacher and tutor.

The Southeast Community Foundation is hoping to help even more students in need.

"If I could get a million people to send me a dollar it could make a difference," said Tafoya.

For more information, visit www.secfoundation.org.

For the latest news on back to school and educational resources, visit abc7.com/backtoschool.
