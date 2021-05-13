Education

Gabriel Fernandez: NorCal law school now offering scholarship in memory of Palmdale boy

EMBED <>More Videos

NorCal law school now offering Gabriel Fernandez scholarship

Golden Gate University School of Law in San Francisco is now offering a scholarship in memory of Gabriel Fernandez, the Palmdale boy who was tortured and eventually murdered by his mother and her boyfriend.

The university did not specify the scholarship amount, but says it will be awarded to a student who shows a "commitment to, or outstanding work in, the field of criminal prosecution against child/domestic abuse."

The scholarship was also created to commend the work of deputy district attorney Jon Hatami, who prosecuted the case, according to the university.

Eight-year-old Gabriel died in 2013.

His case has ignited worldwide calls for justice, especially within the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, which had received numerous complaints about the ongoing abuse.



Gabriel Fernandez: Family hopes to have mural designed as remembrance to abused children
EMBED More News Videos

The family of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez wants to make sure people remember the murdered Palmdale boy with a mural in downtown Los Angeles that will serve as a remembrance to abused children.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpalmdalelos angeles countychild abusescholarshiplawscollege
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
Deputy leaves hospital weeks after Hesperia shooting
Bus carrying high school students shot at on 105 Fwy
Looking for a job? SoCal theme parks are hiring
Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts
Join ABC7 Thursday for "Vaccines: The Way Forward"
Mother stabbed in front of her children at Azusa park; transient arrested
Show More
$196M in emergency funding slotted for 4 San Fernando Valley colleges
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Video: Bear charges toward woman at Yellowstone National Park
Simu Liu, Marvel's 1st Asian superhero, talks about fight against childhood hunger
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires Thursday
More TOP STORIES News