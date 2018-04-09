EDUCATION

Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine

EMBED </>More Videos

David Hogg, one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has been accepted to UC Irvine. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
David Hogg, one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's most visible student activists, has been accepted to UC Irvine.

Hogg's mother said he will postpone his first year of college to work on the midterm elections.

Hogg emerged as an advocate for gun control measures after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked him on Twitter after he had been rejected by several universities to which he applied.


Hogg called on advertisers to boycott her show, which some did, including TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and others.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationparkland school shootingUC IrvineUCfox newsschool shootinggun controlIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
Nick Young arrested for obstruction during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News