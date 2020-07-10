Education

SurveyUSA poll: 1 in 5 California parents say school campuses should not open at all this year

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll asked Californians about the possibility of students returning to school this fall, to which one in five parents said campuses should not reopen at all this year.

Among the respondents, 21% said schools should remain closed -- while 25% said there should be remote learning only.

Hybrid learning is supported by 34% of those polled, and only 10% said they support strictly in person classes.

Ten percent said they were not sure.

President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts don't bring their students back in the fall. Determined to reopen America's schools despite coronavirus worries, Trump complained that his own public health officials' safety guidelines are impractical and too expensive.

In the Survey USA poll, 1,450 California adults were interviewed earlier this week. Here is the full list and the results of each question:

1. Do you approve or disapprove of the way President Donald Trump has responded to the coronavirus?

15% Strongly Approve
14% Approve
15% Disapprove
50% Strongly Disapprove
5% Not Sure

2. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Gov. Gavin Newsom has responded to the coronavirus?

17% Strongly Approve

56% Approve
13% Disapprove
5% Strongly Disapprove
9% Not Sure

Coronavirus: Parents express mixed feelings about students returning to school
When President Trump pushed for schools to re-open this fall, he pointed to a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics that championed in-person learning. Many parents aren't happy about their children staying home, but some expressed ambivalence about returning.



3. Do you approve or do you disapprove of the way your local county health officials have responded to the coronavirus?

17% Strongly Approve
56% Approve
13% Disapprove
5% Strongly Disapprove
9% Not Sure

4. Is President Trump too focused on keeping you healthy? Too focused on putting people back to work? Or, is President Trump striking the right balance between the two?

9% Too Focused On Keeping You Healthy

59% Too Focused On Putting People Back To Work
19% Striking The Right Balance
13% Not Sure

5. Is Gov. Newsom too focused on keeping you healthy? Too focused on putting people back to work? Or, is Gov. Newsom striking the right balance between the two?

28% Too Focused On Keeping You Healthy
13% Too Focused On Putting People Back To Work
42% Striking The Right Balance
17% Not Sure

6. In the fall, should California public schools for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade? Not open at all? Open for remote learning only, with all classes conducted online? Open for a "hybrid" school model, where on any given day some students are taking classes online and others are in the school building for in-person learning? Or open for in-person learning only, with all classes conducted in classrooms?

21% Not Open At All
25% Open For Remote Learning Only
34% Open For a "hybrid" School Model
10% Open For In-person Learning Only
10% Not Sure

7. If California public schools open for in-person learning, whether in a "hybrid" model or for in-person learning only, should students attend school for a full day? Or a half day?

31% Full Day
49% Half Day
19% Not Sure

8. If California public schools open using a hybrid model, should every student be physically in school for the same number of days? Or should some students be physically in schools for more days than other students?
53% Same Number Of Days For All
24% More Days For Some Students
23% Not Sure

LA could face 2nd mandatory stay-at-home order if COVID cases continue to rise, Garcetti warns
Mayor Eric Garcetti is warning that Los Angeles could face a second mandatory stay-at-home order if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

