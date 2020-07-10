SurveyUSA poll: 1 in 5 California parents say school campuses should not open at all this year

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6307908" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When President Trump pushed for schools to re-open this fall, he pointed to a recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics that championed in-person learning. Many parents aren't happy about their children staying home, but some expressed ambivalence about returning.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is warning that Los Angeles could face a second mandatory stay-at-home order if coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise.

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll asked Californians about the possibility of students returning to school this fall, to which one in five parents said campuses should not reopen at all this year.Among the respondents, 21% said schools should remain closed -- while 25% said there should be remote learning only.Hybrid learning is supported by 34% of those polled, and only 10% said they support strictly in person classes.Ten percent said they were not sure.President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts don't bring their students back in the fall. Determined to reopen America's schools despite coronavirus worries, Trump complained that his own public health officials' safety guidelines are impractical and too expensive.In the Survey USA poll, 1,450 California adults were interviewed earlier this week. Here is the full list and the results of each question:15% Strongly Approve14% Approve15% Disapprove50% Strongly Disapprove5% Not Sure17% Strongly Approve56% Approve13% Disapprove5% Strongly Disapprove9% Not Sure17% Strongly Approve56% Approve13% Disapprove5% Strongly Disapprove9% Not Sure9% Too Focused On Keeping You Healthy59% Too Focused On Putting People Back To Work19% Striking The Right Balance13% Not Sure28% Too Focused On Keeping You Healthy13% Too Focused On Putting People Back To Work42% Striking The Right Balance17% Not Sure21% Not Open At All25% Open For Remote Learning Only34% Open For a "hybrid" School Model10% Open For In-person Learning Only10% Not Sure31% Full Day49% Half Day19% Not Sure53% Same Number Of Days For All24% More Days For Some Students23% Not Sure