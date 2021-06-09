Education

Education Department report detailing pandemic impact on students shows concerning disparities

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Report: Pandemic widens education gap among some students

The Education Department on Wednesday released a new report detailing how the pandemic has impacted students and widened the education divide among certain groups.

"In core subjects like math and reading, there are worrisome signs that in some grades students might be falling even further behind pre-pandemic expectations," the report states.

The report, titled "Education in a Pandemic: The Disparate Impacts of COVID-19 on America's Students," does rely heavily on news coverage and outside studies, but highlighted some concerning disparities.

In Chicago, researchers found Black students had the lowest rates of online participation, with nearly 30% not logging in at all at one point during distance learning. That's compared to 14% of white students not participating during the same period.

In Ohio, the report states Black students saw test score declines that were nearly 50% greater than white students. Students with disabilities and those who speak English as a second language also suffered.

The Education Department report also shows the pandemic put many children at risk of abuse and violence.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Aiden Leos
3 girls killed, another injured in IE hit-and-run crash
California seeing one of country's lowest COVID-19 rates
Peacocks in San Gabriel Valley causing trouble for residents
LASD deputies to help with Venice homeless issues
How much do America's richest pay in income taxes?
Elephants on epic journey across China becoming international stars
Show More
Washington state allows pot stores to offer free joints to promote vaccines
French president slapped in face by member of public
Starbucks to let people bring in their own mugs again
Driver killed when car goes off road in Malibu
IE businesses dealing with worker shortage ahead of CA reopening
More TOP STORIES News