Santa Ana family surprised with trip to see daughter sing at Carnegie Hall

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --In just two weeks, the Santa Ana High School choir will perform at New York City's Carnegie Hall.
The talented group won a national competition, earning the driven students an invite to the prestigious venue.
"The poverty level at the school is very high and you don't know it in their spirit, they're incredibly talented," said Kathy Cobb-Woll, the choir instructor.
The choir is still trying to fundraise to pay for the unique opportunity. They still need to raise about $13,000.
Seventeen-year-old Samantha Sanchez will end her career with the "Singing Saints" with a solo.
"It's the best way to end my senior year, with the people I love," said Sanchez.
Not only on stage with her, but in the audience.
Property management company Goldrich Kest surprised Samantha's mother and brother with a paid trip to the Big Apple to watch her sing.
"We're flying them there, putting them up in a hotel for a few days so they can see her perform," said Leslie Suder from the company's 60 Acts of Kindness team.
The emotional surprise came after a family friend nominated the family for the act of kindness.
Samantha's mother, Ismenia Torrento held back tears as she said thank you in Spanish.
Samantha says her mother works hard to provide for her and her 11-year-old brother, never asking for help.
The high school senior said she would never forget this experience and will never stop being grateful.
"Fills me with so much happiness that they'll be able to experience that with me," said Sanchez.