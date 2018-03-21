EDUCATION

Santa Ana family surprised with trip to see daughter sing at Carnegie Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

The Santa Ana High School choir will perform at Carnegie Hall and one student's family is getting a free trip to the Big Apple to see her. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
In just two weeks, the Santa Ana High School choir will perform at New York City's Carnegie Hall.

The talented group won a national competition, earning the driven students an invite to the prestigious venue.

"The poverty level at the school is very high and you don't know it in their spirit, they're incredibly talented," said Kathy Cobb-Woll, the choir instructor.

The choir is still trying to fundraise to pay for the unique opportunity. They still need to raise about $13,000.

Seventeen-year-old Samantha Sanchez will end her career with the "Singing Saints" with a solo.

"It's the best way to end my senior year, with the people I love," said Sanchez.

Not only on stage with her, but in the audience.

Property management company Goldrich Kest surprised Samantha's mother and brother with a paid trip to the Big Apple to watch her sing.

"We're flying them there, putting them up in a hotel for a few days so they can see her perform," said Leslie Suder from the company's 60 Acts of Kindness team.

The emotional surprise came after a family friend nominated the family for the act of kindness.

Samantha's mother, Ismenia Torrento held back tears as she said thank you in Spanish.

Samantha says her mother works hard to provide for her and her 11-year-old brother, never asking for help.

The high school senior said she would never forget this experience and will never stop being grateful.

"Fills me with so much happiness that they'll be able to experience that with me," said Sanchez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationsingingact of kindnessSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News