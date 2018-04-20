EDUCATION

Students participate in school walkouts on Columbine anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Students from Los Angeles to Florida streamed out of their schools in the latest round of gun-control activism. (KABC)

By , Darsha Philips and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Students at several Southern California campuses on Friday were among the thousands nationwide who streamed out of their schools in the latest round of gun-control activism following the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The demonstrations were held on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which left 13 people dead in Littleton, Colorado. At 10 a.m. in each time zone, students left class to observe moments of silence honoring the victims of Columbine and other shootings.

EMBED More News Videos

Students from Los Angeles to Florida started streaming out of their schools in the latest round of gun-control activism.


In downtown Los Angeles, some students made their way from a rally at Pershing Square to L.A. Unified School District headquarters. Officers were at the scene to assist with crowd and traffic control as a police helicopter monitored the peaceful march from overhead.

"It's hard to end gun violence because there's so much going around," said Kayla Lee, a student at King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science. "But I feel like, with the students protesting and stuff like that, we're able to raise awareness in order to enact change in our communities."

At Grover Cleveland Charter High School in Reseda, about 300 students walked out for about 30 minutes before returning to class.

"We need to see changes in our government to prevent mass shootings from happening," said student organizer Jacob Zonis. "So we're talking about banning assault weapons, banning bump stocks. Universal background checks. We're talking about 'no fly, no buy' -- to end people who are on federal no-fly lists from being able to purchase firearms.

"Ultimately, what we want are safe schools and a safe nation," Zonis said.

Meanwhile, at Dorsey High School in Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw, students and officials marked the day with on-campus events.

LAUSD Police Chief Steven Zipperman and Rep. Karen Bass visited classrooms where they spoke with students about school violence and other concerns.

"I'm proud of their actions, whether they're walking in or walking out," Bass said. "I thought it was a great, creative idea to have a 'walk-in.' And I'm happy to participate with them."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgun violencegun controlstudentspoliticsschool shootingparkland school shootingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News