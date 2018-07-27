EDUCATION

South Bay schools to receive new air conditioning systems

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
During one of the hottest weeks of the year, it's actually getting cooler in parts of the South Bay.

Six elementary and middle schools in the Long Beach Unified School District are receiving significant upgrades to their air conditioning systems.

Noemi Morrison's 7-year-old daughter Olivia attends Cleveland Elementary school in Lakewood, where air conditioning installation is underway.

"When the kids are in school, we need them to be able to sit and learn and not be pouring sweat down their faces," Morrison said.

The school year goes back into session at the end of August, but high temperatures can last well into the fall.

"We do have the word beach in our name ... and we have some of the best weather in the world, but there are those days when it gets really warm here," district official Chris Eftychiou said.

Measure E, a $1.5 billion passed by voters in 2016, will fund the upgrades to more than 30 other district campuses over the next eight years.

"We want to make sure we make it as comfortable as possible," Eftychiou said.
