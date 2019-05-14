South Korea offering college-level dating class

Any single person knows dating can feel like a game, and at one university in South Korea, it's also a collegiate-level class.The class is called "gender and culture."Students pair together, go on a cheap date and then write about it.The goal is to understand differences, especially between men and women, about how to form good relationships.The class is actually so popular, it's competitive to get into.Some people say it's also necessary because so many young adults in South Korea are single.