Education

'I think she's coming now': Teacher gives birth to healthy baby girl at Denver middle school

DENVER -- A Denver teacher went into labor and gave birth on the sidewalk outside her school.

Lindsay Agbalokwu is a sixth grade English teacher at a middle school in the Denver Public Schools district.

She was not due until Sept. 17. She went to school and presented an award during a school assembly in the morning.

But soon she realized she needed to go to the hospital. However it was too late.

"Then all of a sudden, it was just so much pressure and pain, I was like, 'I think she's coming now! I think we need to just call 911,'" Agbalokwu told KMGH.

A fellow teacher and her principal put down a sleeping bag and started helping her. Firefighters soon arrived and finished the delivery.

"I just like randomly think about it and text my mom, 'I just gave birth on the sidewalk outside my school!' This is so crazy!" Agbalokwu said.

Her daughter, Zara, came into the world healthy and weighing 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcoloradobirthteacher
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews knock down 'major emergency' structure fire in downtown LA
Hacienda Heights shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 1 injured
Inglewood missing boy: Child's body found in pool at public park
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian in Florida
Grocery strike averted as tentative deal reached
Development project slated to be built on fire-prone hills in Yorba Linda
Show More
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Stanton motel
At least 1 killed in San Bernardino triple shooting
Police looking for man who groped child in Redlands store
Chargers fend off Colts comeback with 30-24 overtime win
24-year-old Texas father on life support after vaping
More TOP STORIES News