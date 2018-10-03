EDUCATION

Teachers union lashes out at LAUSD superintendent amid contract talks

As negotiations continue between teachers and the LAUSD administration under state mediation, the union lashed out at the district superintendent.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Teachers union representatives accused Superintendent Austin Beutner of promoting a privatization agenda and holding a series of meetings at expensive restaurants and exclusive clubs with charter-school advocates.

They found out about the meetings after threatening a lawsuit to obtain Beutner's public schedule. They questioned why he was holding the meetings during school hours and whether the district paid for the meals.

Teachers have been negotiating for a new contract for more than a year. A strike is still on the table and there are no signs the talks are going well.

The district did not have an immediate response to the UTLA press conference.
