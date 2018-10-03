As negotiations continue between teachers and the LAUSD administration under state mediation, the union lashed out at the district superintendent.Teachers union representatives accused Superintendent Austin Beutner of promoting a privatization agenda and holding a series of meetings at expensive restaurants and exclusive clubs with charter-school advocates.They found out about the meetings after threatening a lawsuit to obtain Beutner's public schedule. They questioned why he was holding the meetings during school hours and whether the district paid for the meals.Teachers have been negotiating for a new contract for more than a year. A strike is still on the table and there are no signs the talks are going well.The district did not have an immediate response to the UTLA press conference.