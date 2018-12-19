EDUCATION

Teachers' union to strike Jan. 10 if no agreement reached with LAUSD

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Unified School District teachers flooded the streets of downtown L.A. Saturday to march in solidarity as a possible strike looms closer.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The president of United Teachers Los Angeles said Wednesday morning that the union will go on strike Jan. 10 if a labor deal is not reached with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Alex Caputo-Pearl, flanked by teachers and students, announced the strike date at a morning press conference amid an ongoing contract dispute between UTLA and the district.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Austin Beutner publicly released a copy of a fact-finding report that said the district and teachers had agreed to a pay raise. But UTLA responded by saying no agreement -- regarding pay or any other matters -- was in place.

The union represents some 33,000 teachers. Its members have already voted to strike if an agreement cannot ultimately be reached.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersstrikeprotestLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School hosts 'Adulting Day' to teach students real life skills
Teacher's union fires back at LAUSD over fact-finding report
Holiday tip guide: Expert explains how to tip for a healthy budget
LAUSD teachers march in solidarity as possible strike looms
More Education
Top Stories
Baldwin Park shooting leaves man dead, teen boy hospitalized
2 arrested in South LA after OC burglary leads to high-speed chase
Pope accepts resignation of LA bishop accused of misconduct
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Rolling Hills Estates
Whittier police officer assaulted after she pulls over wanted suspect
Teen allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before deadly crash
2 killed in horrific crash in Apple Valley
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
Show More
Parents say Torrance nuns embezzled millions over 20 years
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma
Man, 82, arrested in connection to fatal Redlands hit-run
OC woman arrested in Holy Fire fundraising scam
More News