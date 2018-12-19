Teachers' union to strike Jan. 10 if no agreement reached with LAUSD

#breaking Teachers union says it will strike on January 10th unless it sees big changes from LAUSD #lausd pic.twitter.com/tg5ajYRUub — Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) December 19, 2018

The president of United Teachers Los Angeles said Wednesday morning that the union will go on strike Jan. 10 if a labor deal is not reached with the Los Angeles Unified School District.Alex Caputo-Pearl, flanked by teachers and students, announced the strike date at a morning press conference amid an ongoing contract dispute between UTLA and the district.On Tuesday, Superintendent Austin Beutner publicly released a copy of a fact-finding report that said the district and teachers had agreed to a pay raise. But UTLA responded by saying no agreement -- regarding pay or any other matters -- was in place.The union represents some 33,000 teachers. Its members have already voted to strike if an agreement cannot ultimately be reached.