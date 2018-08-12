Torrance schools get $7M windfall in land-swap deal

Schools in Torrance are getting a windfall of $7 million.The Torrance Unified School District received the money as compensation for new luxury homes being built at the Rolling Hills Country Club.The city of Torrance did a 41-acre land swap with Rolling Hills Estates in 2015.This allowed the country club to build 114 new luxury homes adjacent to the golf course.The city received $10 million in the original land deal.The new money represents the loss of revenue from children living in 29 of the homes who switched school districts.The golf course just underwent a $70 million renovation.