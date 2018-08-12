Torrance schools get $7M windfall in land-swap deal

TORRANCE, Calif. --Schools in Torrance are getting a windfall of $7 million.
The Torrance Unified School District received the money as compensation for new luxury homes being built at the Rolling Hills Country Club.
The city of Torrance did a 41-acre land swap with Rolling Hills Estates in 2015.
This allowed the country club to build 114 new luxury homes adjacent to the golf course.
The city received $10 million in the original land deal.
The new money represents the loss of revenue from children living in 29 of the homes who switched school districts.
The golf course just underwent a $70 million renovation.