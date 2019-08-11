Education

UC Santa Barbara tops list of hard-liquor drinking schools

By ABC7.com staff
Princeton Review has just released its list of college rankings for the top schools that drink the most alcohol.

And in the hard liquor category, the University of California Santa Barbara takes the top spot.

Second on the list was Syracuse University in New York.

Rounding out the top three is Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

The ranking notes that students looking to avoid drinking culture entirely may want to look elsewhere for the school of their choice.
