UCLA offers admission to nearly 19,000 freshman, transfer applicants for fall term

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA offered admission to more than 13,700 freshman and approximately 5,200 transfer applicants for the 2019 fall term.More than 135,000 students applied to UCLA for freshman or transfer admission."The fact that this is the highest-achieving admitted class in UCLA history, and that each year more students accept our admissions offers, means that UCLA is attracting some of the most exceptional students from California and beyond," Vice Provost Youlonda Copeland-Morgan said in a news release from UCLA.UCLA offered freshman admission to 8,352 California residents. Approximately 4,440 are expected to enroll. That's an increase of 240 from the 2018 fall term. UCLA expects 1,460 students from outside California to enroll for the 2019 fall term.Of the approximately 5,200 accepted transfer applicants, 94% attended a California community college.