School uniforms still required for many students even as they attend online classrooms

TEMPLE CITY (KABC) -- School districts across Southern California are set to begin the school year with distance learning and some private schools are requiring students to wear their uniforms even during virtual classes"I'm kind of excited because I feel like if you wear a uniform we might feel like for actually at school more than just being in regular clothes," said Sasha Sepulveda, a Pasadena 5th Grader.Some families hope the uniforms will help students focus in the virtual classroom."I think that the uniforms take away a lot of distractions for the children, it kind of levels the playing field," said Tanya Bliven."I like looking in the mirror being like that doesn't look too bad," said Angelina Bliven."Whatever it is I'm not very used to it; this thing is really hot," said Genevieve Bliven.The uniform business also had to adapt to the current moment, offering families curbside pickup, virtual appointments and matching face masks to the students' uniforms."We've had a very positive reaction in terms of coming in to get the uniform," said Lauren Hernandez, CEO CKW School Uniforms. "Parents are happy that there's some form of normalcy.""It's just like bringing a notebook or a pencil into the classroom having the right uniform or clothing on it just shows that you're ready," said Tanya Bliven.