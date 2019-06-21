Operation Varsity Blues

University of California to bolster policies after college admissions scandal

The University of California is tightening its admissions policies following the nationwide college admissions scandal.

After conducting an audit, the university system said it will try to cut down on fraud by placing a larger emphasis on documentation.

UC also announced it will strengthen the verification of the talents of athletes and strengthen procedures to avoid conflicts of interest.

An investigation continues into the widespread scandal - which involves Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of San Diego and other schools. Fifty people allegedly took part in the scheme to commit fraud, cheating on tests and admitting students as athletic recruits - regardless of their athletic abilities.

RELATED: USC students react to guilty pleas in college admissions scandal

Wealthy parents charged include actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin as well as Loughlin's fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.

Huffman is among 14 parents who have agreed to plead guilty. The "Desperate Housewives" star has apologized for paying $15,000 to have someone rig her daughter's SAT score and is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

Loughlin and Giannulli, who are charged with paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither is a rower, are fighting the charges. They haven't publicly commented on the allegations.

If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli could face up to 20 years in prison per charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyfraud
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
USC students react to first guilty pleas in college admissions scandal
Chinese families allegedly highest payers in college scandal
Lori Loughlin 'didn't realize' actions were illegal: Report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News