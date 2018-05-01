Vallarta Supermarkets announced on Tuesday a $110,000 donation to local education organizations and schools.The money from the supermarket chain will provide scholarships for Latino students seeking a university or college education in Southern California.Vallarta says many of their customers immigrated into the county seeking a better life, and they want to help them reach that dream."Given our company's immigrant roots, we recognize the importance of family, hard work and education. Consequently, we made a decision to contribute $110,000 toward scholarships for Latino students," said Rick Castillo, Marketing Director of Vallarta Supermarkets, in a statement. "Many of our customers came to this country seeking the American Dream of a better life for themselves and their families.We want to help our customers obtain that dream."The $100,000 donation will be shared among nine organizations, with the TELACU Education Foundation receiving the largest contribution at $25,000.Vallarta Supermarkets is based in Sylmar and has 50 stores spanning from Fresno County to San Diego County.