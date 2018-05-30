EDUCATION

VIDEO: Kindergartners start each day with handshakes

EMBED </>More Videos

Kindergarten class starts day with handshakes. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 30, 2018. (WPVI)

A handshake is a simple gesture, but a kindergarten teacher in Texas hopes it will make a big impact on her students.

Every day, teacher Ashley Colton Taylor picks a greeter to welcome each student with a handshake and a smile before entering the classroom.

Some even decide to welcome their fellow students with a hug.

Taylor believes starting the day with a friendly greeting will help teach her students compassion and respect for one another.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationkindergartenschoolchildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News