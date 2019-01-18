EDUCATION

VIDEO: 2,000 teachers, students, parents make massive human chain to show solidarity during LAUSD strike

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Students, parents and teachers from three North Hollywood LAUSD schools literally joined together to create a giant human chain to show their support for the teachers on strike.

Outside Colfax Charter Elementary School, an estimated 2,000 parents, students and teachers locked arms in support of the teachers amid the ongoing strike against the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Bargaining talks continue on Day 5 of teachers strike

"All of the schools combined together to create one long chain in solidarity for the teachers. So we stretched from North Hollywood High School all the way past Moorpark," said Samantha Dorf, a parent.

The strike by the United Teachers Los Angeles union entered its fifth day on Friday. Despite no end in sight, parents say they are all in.

LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents

"All over LAUSD, communities are coming together in support of their teachers who deserve a fair contract," said Jenna Schwartz, a parent.

"As long as we need to do this, we will do this to standup for our teachers," Dorf said.

Both moms have kept their children home, opting to home-school them until a deal is a reached.

LAUSD teachers strike: Everything you need to know
