SoCal CBP officers seeing more egg smuggling attempts at the border

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has been seeing an increase in eggs being brought across the border, which is technically illegal, according to the agency.

According to the San Diego Field Office, officers have seen a rise is in the number of eggs intercepted at its ports of entry.

Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Secto Jennifer De La O issued a reminder, saying uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000.

Nationwide, millions of chickens have died due to exposure to the avian flu. Plus, with a higher cost of feed and labor means prices are going up and there are sometimes shortages on the shelves.

The price of eggs hit a peak of $7.50 a dozen in December. It has since gone down a bit to $5.97 a dozen on Tuesday - which is more than double the price from a year ago.