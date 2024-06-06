Federal agents bust CA-based drug network with ties to Sinaloa cartel

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was among 47 defendants indicted in a major takedown of a California-based drug trafficking network with cartel ties.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was among 47 defendants indicted in a major takedown of a California-based drug trafficking network with cartel ties.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was among 47 defendants indicted in a major takedown of a California-based drug trafficking network with cartel ties.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was among 47 defendants indicted in a major takedown of a California-based drug trafficking network with cartel ties.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal authorities announced a major takedown of a California-based drug trafficking network with ties to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

A total of 47 people were indicted for alleged involvement in the Imperial Valley-based network that distributed fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

See our full report on this drug bust: Streaming at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

Thirty-six people were placed into custody and 11 are now considered fugitives. The arrests include a U.S. Border Patrol agent, Alexander Grindley, who was allegedly involved in meth trafficking on behalf of the cartel.

RELATED: Top assassin for Sinaloa drug cartel extradited to US

More than 400 federal, state and local law enforcement officials were involved in the coordinated takedown Wednesday morning, executing 25 search warrants in Central and Southern California, as well as Phoenix and Salem, Oregon.

Adding together Wednesday's bust and previous related efforts, authorities have seized four kilograms of fentanyl, more than 324 kilograms of meth, "significant quantities" of cocaine and heroin and 52 firearms.

Crimes listed in the indictments include drug trafficking, money-laundering and gun offenses.

Sentences for the various indictments if convicted can range from 10 years to life in prison and millions of dollars in fines.