El Capitan Theatre hosts sensory-inclusive screenings of 'Lightyear' for those with disabilities

They created a welcoming experience for those with invisible disabilities.
"I actually have a 7-year-old who is on the autism spectrum, and so this is actually his first in-theater movie-going experience in person," said Lissette Bartolome, a mom who brought her family to the movie experience. "So, we're really excited to find an opportunity and it's really more of coming to and doing an experience as a whole family."
The partnership for the sensory program is with KultureCity, a leading nonprofit in the U.S. that creates these inclusive and safe spaces.
Some of the factors that make this experience different are dimmed lighting, reduced smells and space.
"So, knowing that it's a limited capacity here is really helpful being able to come to a space to be free to move about and be able to be your own self," Bartolome said.
There are also mobile sensory stations at the theater with fun lights and activities, and people can also get a sensory inclusive bag with neat gear for an even better experience.
"The first item we have are these noise-canceling headphones," said James Wood, general manager at the theatre.
According to the theater team, they have trained workers and the facility is a certified inclusive venue.
The next sensory-inclusive screening is on June 29 at 7 p.m.
