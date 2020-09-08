El Dorado Fire: Firefighters continue battling 10,574-acre blaze near Yucaipa with 16% containment

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews continued their efforts to gain control over the El Dorado Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest near Yucaipa, which has burned through more 10,000 acres, officials said Tuesday.

The blaze erupted on Saturday morning in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. Fire officials quickly determined that it was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal party in the area.

The flames caught nearby grass and spread from there amid triple-digit temperatures across most of Southern California.

It has grown to 10,574 acres as of Tuesday morning and containment is listed at 16%.

Fire crews are now trying to push the flames toward where the Apple Fire burned last month in the hopes that the burn scar will stop its forward progress.

When it first ignited, the fire quickly prompted evacuation orders, many of which still remain in effect.



Road closures were in place for Highway 38 at Bryant Street in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks, and Oak Glen Road at Pine Bench Road on the east and Cherry Croft/Jefferson on the west.

More than 600 personnel were battling flames, along with 60 engines, three fixed-wing aircraft and six helicopters, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.

