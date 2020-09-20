VIDEO: 22,000-acre El Dorado Fire sends flaming debris cascading off mountainside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6412528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials say.

Investigators say the people who started the 19,000-acre El Dorado Fire, which was sparked during a gender reveal, could face charges related to death of a firefighter who was killed while battling the blaze in the San Bernardino National Forest

As the El Dorado Fire continues to burn in the San Bernardino National Forest, video captured intense flames charring the mountainsides towering over Highway 38.Footage captured boulders and other flaming debris falling down onto the road.An emergency dispatcher recorded the video on his dashcam while driving along the mountainside.Officials said the blaze, which was caused by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party, has grown to 22,489 acres and is 59% contained.Investigators say the people who started the fire, which erupted Sept. 5 near Yucaipa, could face charges related to death of a firefighter who was killed while battling the blaze.The U.S. Forest Service said the death happened Thursday but did not release additional details.The cause of the fire and the fighter's death are both under investigation.