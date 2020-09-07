El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa sparked by pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party, officials say

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party. The fire began at… https://t.co/w62ZRuBdNJ — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) September 7, 2020

Time lapse video taken over 15 minutes on Saturday shows the El Dorado Fire quickly exploding from 25 to 400 acres as thick smoke plumes tower over the Yucaipa area. As of Sunday morning, the blaze was over 2,700 acres.

#EldoradoFire evacuation order map. Red Cross reception center at Yucaipa community center. pic.twitter.com/OdEf4RFKEF — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 7, 2020

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- A smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado Fire burning near Yucaipa, which has charred more than 7,000 acres, officials said Sunday.According to the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit, the El Dorado Fire was caused by "a smoke generating pyrotechnic device" used during the party in El Dorado Ranch Park. The fire spread from the park to Yucaipa Ridge, which separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from Yucaipa."Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn't take much to start a wildfire", the agency said in a press release. "Those responsible for starting fires due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible."The El Dorado Fire erupted Saturday before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. It has grown to 7,050 acres as of early Monday morning and containment is listed at 5%.Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Sunday for San Bernardino County due to the fire. Four other counties in California were also under a state of emergency due to wildfires amid extreme temperatures.Evacuations were ordered when the fire erupted. According to the San Bernardino National Forest, the evacuation area included the communities of Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yuciapa (north of Carter St. to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St., east & west).An evacuation center was set up at the Yucaipa Community Center at 34900 Oak Glen Rd.Road closures were in place for Highway 38 at Bryant Street in Yucaipa and the community of Angelus Oaks, and Oak Glen Road between Pine Bench Road on the east and Cherry Croft/Jefferson on the west.More than 500 personnel were battling flames, along with 60 engines, three fixed-wing aircraft and six helicopters, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.