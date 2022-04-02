3-alarm fire erupts at El Monte warehouse, prompting massive response from firefighters

The fire began shortly before 11 a.m. at a single-story commercial building in the 4600 block of Arden Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.
A massive column of thick black smoke rose high into the air above the San Gabriel Valley as firefighters attacked the flames with hoses.
**UPDATE**#ArdenIC is now a 3rd Alarm commercial fire. Crews are in defensive mode. pic.twitter.com/D2GAVt2A2s— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2022
The cause of the fire was under investigation.