3-alarm fire erupts at El Monte warehouse, prompting massive response from firefighters

**UPDATE**#ArdenIC is now a 3rd Alarm commercial fire. Crews are in defensive mode. pic.twitter.com/D2GAVt2A2s — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 2, 2022

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A three-alarm fire erupted Saturday morning at a warehouse in El Monte, prompting a massive response from firefighters.The fire began shortly before 11 a.m. at a single-story commercial building in the 4600 block of Arden Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.A massive column of thick black smoke rose high into the air above the San Gabriel Valley as firefighters attacked the flames with hoses.The cause of the fire was under investigation.