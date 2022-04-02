3-alarm fire erupts at El Monte warehouse, prompting massive response from firefighters

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A three-alarm fire erupted Saturday morning at a warehouse in El Monte, prompting a massive response from firefighters.

The fire began shortly before 11 a.m. at a single-story commercial building in the 4600 block of Arden Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.

A massive column of thick black smoke rose high into the air above the San Gabriel Valley as firefighters attacked the flames with hoses.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el montelos angeles countybuilding firefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Body of missing man found in Griffith Park with dog by his side
California has $600 million in unclaimed can, bottle deposits
OC moms help Ukrainian refugees arriving at US-Mexico border
California corporate diversity law ruled unconstitutional
Flights from multiple airports delayed due to Southwest Airline outage
Accused GoFundMe scam ringleader sentenced to 27 months in prison
Suspect shot by deputies in Hacienda Heights after chase
Show More
Turpin children possible victims in foster family abuse case
Mines keep Kyiv unsafe in wake of Russian retreat, Zelenskyy says
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
SoCal drivers may be able to fuel up for less amid high gas prices
CA's mountain snowpack at 38% of average, data shows
More TOP STORIES News