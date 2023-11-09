Strong El Niño could bring more high-tide flooding to SoCal this winter, NASA says

According to NASA, cities along the western coast could see an increase in the frequency of high-tide flooding, which could swamp roads and spill into buildings.

The impacts of El Niño typically occur from January through March.

Brace yourself, Southern California. We could see extra flooding if a strong El Niño develops this winter.

According to NASA, cities along the western coast could see an increase in the frequency of high-tide flooding, which could swamp roads and spill into buildings.

The impacts of El Niño typically occur from January through March.

READ ALSO | El Niño winter expected this year, forecasters say. Here's what that means for snow and cold

The NASA analysis finds that a strong El Niño this winter could result in up to five instances of a type of flooding researchers call "a 10-year flood event" in cities like Seattle and San Diego.

This type of flooding doesn't normally happen along the U.S. west coast outside of El Niño years.

"I'm a little surprised that the analysis found these 10-year events could become commonplace so quickly," said Phil Thompson, a member of NASA's sea level change science team, in an article published on NASA's website. "I would have thought maybe by the 2040s or 2050s."

Ten-year floods are those that have a one in 10 chance of occurring in any given year.

To read more on NASA's analysis, click here.