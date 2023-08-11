El Segundo all-stars just one win away from Little League World Series

If the team wins, history will be made.

If the team wins, history will be made.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a big day for Little League baseball fans in the South Bay.

The all-star team from El Segundo will play for a spot in the Little League World Series Friday night, facing its counterpart from the San Ramon-based Bollinger Canyon Little League in the championship game of the West Region Tournament.

If the team wins, history will be made.

"No one has ever gotten to the western regions from El Segundo ... ever," said Coach Danny Boehle. "That's a dream come true. I hope we never wake up if we get there."

The game is a rematch of El Segundo's 4-3 victory Saturday in the opener in the four-team tournament for both teams.

El Segundo hasn't played since defeating the all-star team from the Hilo Little League, the Hawaii state champion, 6-0, Monday.

Bollinger Canyon earned its spot in the regional's championship game with a 3-0 victory over Hilo Wednesday in the final of the elimination bracket in the modified double-elimination tournament.

The 6 p.m. game will be televised on ESPN.

A watch party will be held at Rock & Brews El Segundo, with 20% of the sales going directly to the families of the players to help with travel costs.

The entire tournament is being played at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino.

"I say that we are going to win this if we all work together as a team and we all do our part," said Lucas Keldorf, one of the players who's worked tirelessly to get here.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.