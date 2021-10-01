Massive fire burns El Sereno warehouse

By ABC7.com staff
EL SERENO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening at a warehouse in El Sereno that was sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky over Los Angeles.

The fire at 4900 E. Alhambra Avenue was first reported just after 5 p.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department assigned 126 personnel to the blaze, along with support from the county fire department. Several firefighters were positioned on high ladders above the building using hoses to douse the flames.

The warehouse building from 2015 to 2018 was used as a roller derby rink by the LA Derby Dolls.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

