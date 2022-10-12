27-year-old man in custody for kidnap, assault of teen in El Sereno

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a teenager was sexually assaulted at a park in El Sereno.

The incident was reported Monday at a park on Klamath Street. Police say the suspect threatened the 14-year-old victim with a weapon and forced the teen into a bathroom.

Surveillance video showed the suspect walking down the street with his arm wrapped around the victim.

Police say they received several tips from the public on Tuesday night, leading them to arrest Edward William Banks in the 2500 block of Mallory Street. He has been booked for aggravated kidnapping to commit rape, with bail set at $1 million.

