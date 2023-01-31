El Sereno triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 others hospitalized, authorities say

EL SERENO, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting in El Sereno early Tuesday morning left one man dead and two other people hospitalized, authorities said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Northeast Division responded at 12:28 a.m. Tuesday to the 4000 block of Maycrest Ave. west of Huntington Drive regarding a shots-fired call, police said. They found two men and a woman suffering from gunshots wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman said..

One man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A woman in her 50s was hospitalized in critical condition and a 44 year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Police initially thought the shooting was gang related -- but now say it may have happened during a family dispute.