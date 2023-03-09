Police say a possible second suspect is being sought in connection with a pair of stabbings in El Sereno, including the killing of a 17-year-old student.

Possible second suspect sought in El Sereno stabbings that left 17-year-old student dead: LAPD

Authorities say David Zapata, 32, stabbed Xavier Chavarin multiple times in the back while he was waiting for his mother outside a restaurant on Friday. Chavarin, a straight-A student who attended Woodrow Wilson High School, stumbled into the restaurant, collapsed and died at the scene.

Zapata then drove to a second location and stabbed another man multiple times, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. That victim has since been released from the hospital.

"There appears to be another individual, a suspect, that he drove away with in the first incident," said Lt. Ryan Babbett said at a Thursday morning press conference. "We are looking into that. That part of the investigation is still ongoing."

Babbett said they would not answer questions about an outstanding suspect "except that we are actively pursuing that person."

Zapata was taken into custody Wednesday following an hours-long standoff at his family's home in Alhambra. He was booked for murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

Detectives haven't determined a motive and aren't sure about a possible connection between Zapata and the victims.

Chavarin's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral and memorial services.