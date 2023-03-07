17-year-old straight-A student fatally stabbed outside El Sereno restaurant

EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family and the local community are in mourning after a 17-year-old straight-A student was stabbed to death while waiting for his mother to pick him up from an El Sereno restaurant.

The fatal stabbing occurred Friday just before 4 p.m. on the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials are looking into whether the killing is related to another stabbing in the same location on Saturday and another near the 5400 block of Valley Boulevard later that same Friday.

Xavier Chavarin was a straight-A student who attended Woodrow Wilson High School and was supposed to graduate in June, his family said.

Chavarin was waiting outside King Torta restaurant moments before the suspect unexpectedly stabbed him in the back multiple times. His family said Chavarin later collapsed and died inside the restaurant while trying to get help.

The suspect has been described a 5 foot 1 inch male who was the passenger of a dark colored 1996 to 2001 Honda CR-V.

The suspect in the stabbing that occurred later Friday evening is believed to have used a skateboard, though it is still not determined if that was the same individual.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he was shocked by the attack and sent 10 additional counselors to Woodrow Wilson High School to comfort staff and students.

"I'm shocked, as the entire community should be shocked," Carvalho said. "When something goes wrong with a kid like that, the entire community should bow its head and think about what's happening in Los Angeles."

Chavarin's family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral and memorial services.

City News Service contributed to this report.