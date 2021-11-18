SoCal Strong

South Gate, Huntington Park communities rally to help beloved shoe cobbler 'El Zapatero' retire

"Everyone really remembers him from their childhood," said a resident.
By JJ Zavalla
EMBED <>More Videos

SoCal residents rally to help beloved cobbler 'El Zapatero' retire

SOUTH GATE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beloved shoe cobbler affectionately nicknamed "El Zapatero" has been serving his community for more than three decades. Now, the community wants to give back by raising funds to help him finally retire.

Augustin Perez has been working in the communities of South Gate and Huntington Park for more than 30 years.

Those who grew up in these neighborhoods remember hearing Perez's voice calling out "El Zapatero" as he walked up and down the streets years ago - including residents Ivan De La Torre and Marvin De la Torre.

"Everyone really remembers him from their childhood," Ivan De La Torre said.

The two decided to take action to help Perez. They created a GoFundMe page to raise funds so "El Zapatero" can retire.

If you want to donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/help-72yr-old-augustin-perez-retire.

Perez told ABC7 that he started working as a cobbler when he was just 12 years old, and that he's been at it for 60 years on a daily basis. The 72-year-old said he pounds the pavement so he could pay for his daughter and son's education.

He's still grinding away on a job that is far from easy. He says on some days, working a full eight hours only gets him three clients, sometimes just two.

"He basically has been working very hard, so we just wanted to help him retire and have an easier life," Marvin De la Torre said, who described Perez as humble.

"We just pass by a lot of people every day and we don't know their stories, it's just black and white to us. We can actually help those in need, but we don't take action. And we decided to take action," Ivan De La Torre said.



MORE | Man uses TikTok to raise more than $90K for street vendors
EMBED More News Videos

Jesus Morales' viral TikTok videos have moved people to tears and let him gift thousands of dollars to many street vendors in California.



Watch ABC7 mobile video journalist JJ Zavalla's report above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiasouth gatelos angeleslos angeles countysmall businesssouthern californiaacts of kindnesssocal strongarts & culturefamilycommunityfeel goodcultureall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
L.A. teens receive $20K for college scholarships
100-year-old OC Holocaust survivor competes in national spelling bee
Free program helps those with Parkinson's disease stay in shape
Designer keeps business going even during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News