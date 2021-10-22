localish

Soccer fans worldwide plan to cheer on Real Madrid vs Barcelona matchup on ESPN+

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch ElClásico on ESPN+

NEW YORK -- Despite 3,582 miles of distance between New York and Madrid, super fans of Real Madrid still gather at a Manhattan pub before each match to watch their beloved soccer team.

For soccer fans, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is the ultimate rivalry in La Liga. Millions from around the globe plan to tune into the 247th official ElClsico match this Sunday at 10am ET on ESPN+ between two of Europe's powerhouse teams
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkespnsoccerlocalish
LOCALISH
Professional photographer follows dream for photography
Hamilton star shares her L.A. favorites
Explore vintage shops and charming cafes in Old Towne Orange
Taylor Backes glass studio is home to countless unique pieces of art
TOP STORIES
Assistant director of Baldwin film had been fired from 2019 job
Pastor shot and killed in Compton
3 people found dead inside home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach
EXCLUSIVE: NorCal family almost crushed to death during Sunday's storm
FDA panel meets to discuss vaccines for kids
Residents in recent burn areas asked to stay alert as storm approaches
No charges filed yet after Texas kids left with skeletal remains
Show More
Teammate of LeBron's son takes floor against Lakers
Boaters rescue dog found paddling in middle of the ocean
Breastfeeding can help protect mothers' brains, UCLA study finds
Latest SoCal storm won't erase drought, experts say
'DWTS' Horror Night see 2 couples earn perfect scores
More TOP STORIES News