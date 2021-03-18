Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker

SAN FRANCISCO -- Amid a rise in attacks against Asian-Americans, an elderly woman fought back against an assailant in San Francisco just minutes after he allegedly attacked another Asian man in the area.

Video captures the aftermath of the incident, with the bleeding suspect handcuffed to a stretcher and the 75-year-old Asian-American woman holding an ice pack to her head and a wooden stick or paddle in her hand.

Police had been called to the area after an attack on an 83-year-old Asian man. The suspect was fleeing a security guard on foot when he came upon the woman and allegedly assaulted her.

The injured woman told San Francisco station KPIX she had been leaning against a utility pole when the man punched her without provocation.

KPIX reported the woman was repeating in Chinese "You bum, why did you hit me?" and then turning to the crowd and saying "This bum, he hit me."

The 39-year-old man on the stretcher appears to be bleeding from his mouth. The woman has a bruise on her eye.

The attack came as reports indicate an increase in attacks against Asian-Americans over the last year during the pandemic.

The hashtag Stop Asian Hate trended on Twitter after a shooting in Atlanta left eight, including many Asian women, dead. Here's what you can do to help stop the spread of hatred and violence.



The Stop AAPI Hate coalition says it has received at least 3,795 firsthand complaints of racism and discrimination against Asian Americans in the past year.

